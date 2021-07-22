Supertall Attached to Dime Savings Bank in Downtown Brooklyn Nears Apex

The long-in-the-works supertall attached to the iconic Dime Savings Bank in Downtown Brooklyn is nearing its apex, making it—before completion—the tallest building in the borough.

Located at 9 Dekalb Avenue, the building has reached approximately 65 of its eventual 73 stories (it was at 26 stories in November). Work is still underway on the base of the building, which consists of the first four floors, and the black with gold trim cladding currently is installed on roughly 31 of the floors.

In fact, it has already surpassed the next tallest building, the 57-story Brooklyn Point tower one block away, meaning it already has the honor as the tallest building, as New York Yimby pointed out. For many years, from 1929 to 2009, the tallest building in Brooklyn, once a low-rise counterpoint to Manhattan, was the Williamsburgh Savings Bank Tower in Fort Greene.

The massive building will have 463,470 square feet of residential space in the form of 417 rental units and another 92,694 square feet of commercial space. There will be an outdoor pool on the fifth floor, according to permit filings, which some renderings show as actually being on the roof of the landmarked bank.

The bank building is landmarked both inside and out, unusually, and approval was needed from the Landmarks Preservation Commission to tear down two annexes to fuse the bank and skyscraper together.

Designed by prominent firm SHoP Architects, the spire will alter the skyline of Brooklyn and change the feel of historically low-rise Downtown Brooklyn, bringing the borough one step closer to Manhattan-like density and height.

It joins a host of different towers that have risen in Downtown Brooklyn over the last few years, including the aforementioned Brooklyn Point and the 51-story Studio Gang-designed 11 Hoyt.

[Photos by Susan De Vries unless noted otherwise]

